Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.72. Urban One shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 13,789 shares.
Urban One Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $268.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
Institutional Trading of Urban One
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 90,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urban One by 70.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Urban One by 186.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 24.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
Read More
