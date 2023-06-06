Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.72. Urban One shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 13,789 shares.

Urban One Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $268.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Get Urban One alerts:

Institutional Trading of Urban One

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 90,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urban One by 70.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Urban One by 186.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 24.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.