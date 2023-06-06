Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Vale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VALE opened at $13.61 on Monday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. Analysts predict that Vale will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Vale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 356,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vale by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 523,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 109,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

