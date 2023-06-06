Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

VLY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.87 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,127 shares of company stock worth $195,783. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $384,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 34.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 354,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

