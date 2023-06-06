VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 351,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $639,000.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DURA stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

