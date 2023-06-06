Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading Up 0.5%

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXXGet Rating) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 128,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 254,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a market cap of $251.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxxinity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vaxxinity by 3,640.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

