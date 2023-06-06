Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading Up 0.5%

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 128,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 254,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Vaxxinity Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $251.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vaxxinity by 3,640.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.