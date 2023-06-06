VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Trading Down 5%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
VersaBank Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50.
About VersaBank
VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VersaBank (VRRKF)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.