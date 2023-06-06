Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $1.02. Veru shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,093,806 shares changing hands.

VERU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of $94.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veru by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Veru by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veru by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Veru by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Veru by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

