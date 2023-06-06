Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $1.02. Veru shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,093,806 shares changing hands.
VERU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The company has a market cap of $94.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
