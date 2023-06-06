Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after buying an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,722,000 after acquiring an additional 149,264 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,272,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,307 shares of company stock valued at $53,453. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

