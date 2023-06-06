Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,206 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,000 shares of company stock worth $4,472,582 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.