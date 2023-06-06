Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,870 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,404,000 after purchasing an additional 858,266 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after acquiring an additional 356,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $862,913.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $862,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,695.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,233 shares of company stock worth $11,752,458. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

NARI opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

