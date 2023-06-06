Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LAZ opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Stories

