Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 232.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 50.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 153,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 51,473 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 88.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.13. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $46.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $160.71 million during the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

