Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $628,000 Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.92.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,516.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,060 shares of company stock worth $460,431 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

