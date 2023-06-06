Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $939,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $45,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlesex Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

