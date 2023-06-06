Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,442 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,982 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in UiPath by 14.3% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 420,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 420,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,687. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,628. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

