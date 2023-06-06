Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Progyny by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Progyny by 321.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,512.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,383,512.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,236 shares of company stock worth $12,280,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.