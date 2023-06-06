Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

CPSI stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.15 million, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.47.

About Computer Programs and Systems

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

