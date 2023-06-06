Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.75. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $234.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Insider Activity

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $57,419.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,044.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,891 shares of company stock worth $36,245,168 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

