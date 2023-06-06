Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $15.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

