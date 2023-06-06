Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Trading Up 2.7%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 139,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 162,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 31,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Further Reading

