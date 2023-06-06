Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading Up 0.2%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.
