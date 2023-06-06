Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading Up 0.2%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF ( NYSEARCA:VABS Get Rating ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.56% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

