Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.94. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,989 shares of company stock worth $889,145. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

