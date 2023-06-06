Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares trading hands.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volt Information Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOLT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth $251,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Featured Stories

