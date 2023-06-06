Walter G. Reinhard Sells 576 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Middlesex Water Stock Performance
Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $96.19.
Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 61.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $801,906,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
