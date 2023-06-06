Walter G. Reinhard Sells 576 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEXGet Rating) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $96.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $801,906,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

