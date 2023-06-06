Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 14,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 24,205 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $338.56. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

