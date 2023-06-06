Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $181.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total transaction of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total value of $291,584.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,479 shares of company stock worth $5,917,283. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.