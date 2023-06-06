Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kenvue (KVUE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2023 – Kenvue is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2023 – Kenvue is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2023 – Kenvue is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2023 – Kenvue is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2023 – Kenvue is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2023 – Kenvue is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2023 – Kenvue is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2023 – Kenvue is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2023 – Kenvue is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

KVUE stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

