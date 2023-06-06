Wells Fargo & Company Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.08.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $148.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.1% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $276,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

