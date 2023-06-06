Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.67

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $5.81. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 123,276 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDOFF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

