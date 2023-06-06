West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

WST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WST opened at $343.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $376.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.74 and its 200 day moving average is $299.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,744 shares of company stock worth $24,938,408. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,501,000 after buying an additional 92,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

