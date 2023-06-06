White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 139,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,821,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,419.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,409.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,412.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,172.00 and a 52-week high of $1,560.21.

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.