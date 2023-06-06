WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.