Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 774,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 681,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $203.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.02. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $223.77.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

