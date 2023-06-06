Wolfe Research Cuts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $85.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SQ opened at $63.57 on Monday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of -105.95 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,384 shares of company stock worth $19,997,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.