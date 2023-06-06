World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

NYSE WWE opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

