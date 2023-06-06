Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Lowered to $69.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,435,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

