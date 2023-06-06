Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,440. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 429.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44,183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 164,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

