148,120 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 148,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RITM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

