19,580 Shares in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,022,000 after acquiring an additional 48,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 4.6 %

NFBK opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $518.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.61. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.