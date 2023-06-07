2,582 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,891. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

