3,918 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Autoliv by 12.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autoliv Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

