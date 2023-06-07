645,103 Shares in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 645,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.13% of Coeptis Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,385,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COEP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COEP opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

