a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) shot up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.45. 1,573,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 247,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AKA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 32.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.44 million. Analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long purchased 79,979 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 56,250 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

