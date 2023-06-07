A SPAC II Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASCB) Shares Up 0%

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 5,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 97,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC II Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

