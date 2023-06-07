ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.85. Approximately 2,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.90.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ABC Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABC Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$676.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.41.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

