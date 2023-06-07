Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.34

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $9.27. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 70,822 shares traded.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.