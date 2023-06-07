Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.34

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $9.27. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 70,822 shares traded.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 72,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 319,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1,822.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 379,681 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,349,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

