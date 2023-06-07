abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Trading 4.4% Higher

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 449 ($5.58). 34,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 79,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.35).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 435.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 439.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £663.43 million, a PE ratio of 462.89 and a beta of 0.80.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,649.48%.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

