ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

ACAD stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,048,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

