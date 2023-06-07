Accretion Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENERR) Shares Up 44.5%

Shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Get Rating) shot up 44.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.15. 4,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 61,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Up 44.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accretion Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Get Rating) by 322.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,412 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.