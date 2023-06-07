ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 3.1 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Articles

